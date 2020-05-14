PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Goes Pending on Fall Creek Home


Amanda Smith, The Stephanie Coats Team, Goes Pending on a Home in the Fall Creek Area.

Eugene, OR, May 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- 40040 Place Rd. was listed for $380,000.

This home offers large living spaces to entertain as well as spacious bedrooms. In the detached garage you will find concrete floors, 220v, and a heated attached apartment with kitchen and dining space, full bedroom, full bathroom, washer/dryer hookups. The acreage offers a greenhouse, multiple areas for gardening, mature fruit trees, as well as a large barn.

The buyers for 40040 Place Rd. are secured and officially in escrow.

If you are interested in this home or other homes in Fall Creek, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Amanda Smith at 541-521-8953 or email her at Amanda_smith@kw.com.

The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way.
Contact Information
The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group
Danielle Wilkinson
541-349-2644
Contact
eugenehomegroup.com

