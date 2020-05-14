C3M, LLC and Solvitur Systems Announces Partnership to Expand C3M’s Footprint in the US

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Solvitur Systems Press Release

McLean, VA, May 14, 2020 --(



C3M has a very successful channel model and is looking at replicating this success in the United States. The partnership with Solvitur is the first strategic step towards this.



C3M Cloud Control is a Cloud Security and Posture Management (“CSPM”) platform that automates cloud security management, gives actionable cloud security intelligence, and enforces security best practices in both single and multi-cloud environments. The platform ensures 24*7 security and compliance monitoring, risk identification, and auto-remediation of identified risk. Customers also get actionable reports and alerts, and mitigation of risks associated with compromised credentials and insider threats by secure and timely management of identities and their access in the cloud.



Ade Odutola, the Managing Director of Solvitur Systems said, “As many of our clients continue to move important workloads into the cloud, it is critically important to have automated controls in place that would prevent data breaches such as leaving unencrypted backups on unsecured S3 buckets. Our clients routinely scan on-prem servers, network equipment, laptops, and file servers to ensure critical security settings are correct, it is just as important to scan IaaS settings to ensure continuous compliance, which the C3M Cloud Control platform does very effectively. We look forward to growing our relationship with C3M to the benefit of our clients.”



Gartner has reported that through 2024, organisations implementing a CSPM are expected to reduce cloud related security incidents due to misconfiguration by 80%.



Paddy Viswanathan, the Founder and CEO of C3M, LLC said, “The relationship with Solvitur is a very strategic one for the US market. Along with the UK and EMEA we are now going to be focusing on the US market which is one of the largest consumer of the cloud services. The partnership with Solvitur could not have come through at a better time. We are confident of being able to leverage this relationship and expand our footprint in the region. We will soon be rolling out several joint marketing initiatives. Partners have been the backbone of our success in the UK and EMEA and we plan to replicate that success in the US through partners like Solvitur.”



About Solvitur Systems

Solvitur Systems is a US based innovative Information Technology consulting firm specializing in cybersecurity, information assurance, and cloud computing. Solvitur Systems is headquartered in Leesburg, VA. www.solvitursystems.com



About C3M Cloud Control



C3M, LLC is a San Francisco headquartered Cloud Security solutions provider. C3M's cloud security platform is a 100% Agent-less, API based, cloud-native security solution that offers organisations complete cloud control through automated security intelligence, giving them actionable insights into the cloud, its security, and infrastructure, while also auto-remediating any security violations it detects. The solution has four (4) key modules: Cloud Security Governance, Cloud Compliance Management, Cloud Identity and Access Management, and Cloud Query Language. www.c3m.io

Bhel Sangueza

703-348-3544



www.solvitursystems.com



