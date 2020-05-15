The Rock Savages Podcast Talk to Chris Tapp from The Cold Stares

Cleveland, OH, May 15, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The Rock Savages Podcast Presents: Chris Tapp from The Cold Stares
he Rock Savages Podcast has just released a new interview with Chris Tapp from the rock band The Cold Stares.
Chris Tapp is the lead singer and guitarist/songwriter for The Cold Stares. They are a long running, heavy blues band from Evansville Indiana. Chris catches up with The Rock Savages Podcast about live in quarantine during COVID19, his seemingly endless prolific songwriting, recording at the legendary Sam Phillips Recording Studio, new music by The Cold Stares, and much more. Subscribe to The Rock Savages Podcast anywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts today. Link to the episode here: www.rocksavagepod.com
The Cold Stares Discography
Head Down
Mountain
Ways
Contact: beau_mcgranahan@yahoo.com