The Rock Savages Podcast

The Rock Savages Podcast Talk to Chris Tapp from The Cold Stares


Cleveland, OH, May 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Rock Savages Podcast Presents: Chris Tapp from The Cold Stares

he Rock Savages Podcast has just released a new interview with Chris Tapp from the rock band The Cold Stares.

Chris Tapp is the lead singer and guitarist/songwriter for The Cold Stares. They are a long running, heavy blues band from Evansville Indiana. Chris catches up with The Rock Savages Podcast about live in quarantine during COVID19, his seemingly endless prolific songwriting, recording at the legendary Sam Phillips Recording Studio, new music by The Cold Stares, and much more. Subscribe to The Rock Savages Podcast anywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts today. Link to the episode here: www.rocksavagepod.com

The Cold Stares Discography

Head Down
Mountain
Ways

The Rock Savages Podcasts are either registered trademarks or trademarks of The Rock Savages Podcasts in the United States and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact: beau_mcgranahan@yahoo.com
Contact Information
The Rock Savages Podcast
Beau McGranahan
330-592-1555
Contact
www.rocksavagepod.com

