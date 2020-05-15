Future Electronics Offers COVID-19 Emotional Well-Being Webinar for All Employees

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics is offering an employee well-being webinar to all its employees worldwide.

This webinar (https://vimeo.com/user65099910/download/398084817/1408828df9 ) focuses on taking care of ourselves and our families amid the increased challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Topics include why outbreaks affect our emotional health, practical skills to cope with possible anxiety, and tips on how to talk to our children and family about the virus.



Future Electronics highly values the commitment of its people, quality of life, a culture of respect, inclusion and wellness for its staff and the world around us. Most importantly, the company stands by its employees in time of need. Through its employee assistance provider LifeWorks, Future Electronics offers 24/7 access to confidential support and resources needed to manage any personal or professional situation for a healthier, happier, more productive life.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Pointe Claire, Canada, May 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Future Electronics, global leading distributor of electronic components, is pleased to offer a webinar called "Emotional Well-Being During COVID-19," through its employee assistance provider LifeWorks Morneau-Shepell.

