New Yorker Electronics Supplying Union Technology (UTC) MIL-PRF-49470 Switch Mode Power Supply Filter Caps

Military-Grade, High-Reliability SMPS are available from an AS9120 and ISO 9001:2015 Certified Distributor in 50V through 500V.

Northvale, NJ, May 15, 2020 --(



These Hi-Rel SMPS are manufactured in accordance with MIL PRF 49470, preferred and recommended for all new design applications over the DSCC drawing 87106. They are available in voltages of 50V, 100V, 200V and 500V in capacitances from 0.56µF through 270µF.



Today's high frequency switch mode power supplies (SMPS) require high performance capacitors in input/output filters. Union Technology MLCC SMPS filter caps with extremely low equivalent series resistance (ESR) and low equivalent series inductance (ESL) offer improved performance at higher frequencies. These capacitors have been extensively tested and have performance characteristics meeting the demands for efficient capacitors in these stringent applications.



UTC is equipped for performing testing in accordance with MIL-PRF-39014, MIL-PRF-20, and MIL-PRF-55681 as required by some customers. Its quality assurance system and procedures are based upon the requirements of MIL-I-45208 and MIL-Std-790, with the calibration program in accordance with MIL-Std-45662A.



Features & Benefits:

· SMPS Switch Mode Power Supply Capacitors

· Manufactured in accordance with military series MIL-PRF-49470

· Standard capacitance range of .056uF to 270uF

· Voltages of 50VDC to 500VDC

· Cases 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with lead styles N, J and L



Applications:

· Input/Output Filters of High-Power and High-Voltage Power Supplies

· Bus Filters and DC Snubbers for High Power Inverters

· Other High-Current Applications



As a franchise distributor to Union Technology (UTC), New Yorker Electronics and supplies its full line of surface mount chip capacitors, multi-layer ceramic chips capacitors, high frequency Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) capacitors, SMT High Voltage MLCC, Radial Leaded High Voltage Capacitors, SMT Large Body Size MLCC, Planar Arrays and Discoidal Capacitors, and EMI and RFI filters.



Contact Information New Yorker Electronics

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171

www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



