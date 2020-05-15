National Security Band Unveils Biomimicry Album Release Show for May 23

Press Releases National Security Band Press Release

National Security Band’s sophomore album "Biomimicry" brings forth the rock.

“Just finished tracking, overdubbing and mixing the new record for Ohio indie-noise-rockers National Security Band,” says Rob Tavaglione co-producer. “Just drums, guitar and vocals ... no bass, no additional layering ... but they still sound big, thick, deep and like a nightmarish apocalyptic dream.”



COVID-19 has obviously changed plans for the band and their tour is currently on pause. Online shows will be performed throughout the remainder of 2020.



The musicians-guitarist Andy Balog, drummer Greg Balog are cousins and have been writing music together since 2014. Their debut album, “Total Information Awareness” was released in November 2017. The new album is more of a pure hard-hitting rock album with seven tracks written curated by the band. Biomimicry explores the role technology has on today’s society and the current stage of evolution for humanity.



“This great two-piece band consists of Andy on lead guitar and vocals and Greg on drums and backing vocals. This two-piece band has the sound of a bigger band with the sound of great artists like Jimi Hendrix, Black Sabbath, and Nirvana on this seven-track album which features such tracks as Wired, Back Way, War Criminals and much more. This album gave a great performance on this one and this is a band I would love to see performed live one day.” -Oasis Entertainment



National Security Band has been playing locally in the Akron/Cleveland area and looking to expand their reach this year and beyond. The album release show is set to be Saturday, May 23 on YouTube Live: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKcS2IBkmRo&feature=youtu.be



