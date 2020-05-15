RdV Vineyards to Raise Money for Global Relief Organization World Central Kitchen

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases RdV Vineyards Press Release

After raising almost $30,000 through individual bottle sales for Chef Jose Andres and World Central Kitchen's incredible relief efforts, RdV Vineyards was inspired to create a larger fundraising campaign, their new #RdVforWCK 2/2 Membership.

“Since this crisis began, we’ve been working to find an impactful way to raise funds for José’s #ChefsForAmerica,” said RdV Owner and Vigneron Rutger de Vink. “With this fundraising effort through our memberships and match, we’re hoping to help make a difference.”



“Thanks to Rutger and RdV for their continued support of World Central Kitchen,” said Chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen. “This fight to feed families, frontline health workers and first responders, as well as put our restaurants back to work, is one of our biggest yet, and every cent helps as we’re now serving more than 150,000 meals a day and 3 million meals to date.”



RdV Vineyards will match a $50 contribution for every new yearly “2/2” wine club membership purchased, and hopes to raise at least $50,000 for World Central Kitchen from this campaign alone. This RdV membership is an exclusive way to taste the full range of offerings from this extraordinary vineyard, and the yearly $500 membership fee includes 2 bottles of Rendezvous (an exceptional blend of Cabernet, Cabernet Franc, and Merlot) release in the spring and 2 bottles of Lost Mountain (world-class Bordeaux-style blend made with their finest Cabernet Sauvignon) in the fall. The RdVforWCK Membership campaign will run through June 1.



This campaign builds on the fundraising RdV Vineyards already has in place for World Central Kitchen, so far raising more than $25,000 this year.



About RdV Vineyards

Aimee Bianca

212-609-5009



www.rdvvineyards.com



