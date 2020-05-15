Don’t Fah-Get Home Improvements Has Earned the Accreditation as a Certified 203k Contractor®

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases 203k Contractor Certification Program Press Release

Local contractor is using the U.S. Government’s FHA 203k Home Rehabilitation Loan program to rebuild its community one home at a time.

Brooklyn, NY, May 15, 2020 --



“The FHA 203k Rehabilitation Loan offers tremendous opportunities today for many customers to tap into government insured rehab funds,” explains Darren. “The FHA 203k can revitalize entire neighborhoods, reinvigorate communities, create jobs, and help to improve the real estate market. Until recent years, there has been limited use of this program and little awareness of the opportunities it offers the current economy. By becoming a Certified 203k Contractor®, Don’t Fah-Get Home Improvements is going to change that.”



The 203k Contractor Directory, located at 203kContractors.com® is a database through which Certified 203k Contractors® can be located. It was established with the mission of educating contractors on the intricacies and nuances of the 203k Loan and giving customers, lenders, and REALTORS® a method of validating a contractor’s understanding of the FHA 203k loan. Additionally, the 203k Contractor Directory increases awareness of the opportunities offered by the FHA 203k program, thereby educating everyone involved.



“The Certified 203k Contractor® accreditation positions me to provide professional guidance to those who would like to rehab or improve a home to meet their needs,” says Darren, “and these are the homes offered at the most competitive prices. As a Certified 203k Contractor®, I can help my customers more easily navigate the process of planning, construction, securing approval, and completing the home improvements.”



The goal of Don’t Fah-Get Home Improvements is to rebuild our community one home at a time by providing our clients excellent customer service when working with them to realize their remodeling ideas from conception to completion, and the FHA 203k Rehabilitation Loan is a perfect tool to help accomplish this goal. The team of seasoned professionals at Don’t Fah-Get Home Improvements brings what the clients visualize for their home to life. Don’t Fah-Get Home Improvements takes great pride in our management expertise and excellent workmanship. Don’t Fah-Get Home Improvements offers an array of residential remodeling services, and our scheduling system allows us to work with our client’s busy lives, making it very easy to accommodate their schedules. Our commitment to exemplary customer service makes Don’t Fah-Get Home Improvements the premier residential remodeler in New York and New Jersey.



Darren Phillip

718-517-9911



http://DontFahGetHomeImprovements.com



