RECOM REM Series Medical-Grade DC/DC Converters Featured by Future Electronics in The Edge

Future Electronics is introducing RECOM REM Series medical-grade DC/DC converters in the latest edition of The Edge.

Pointe Claire, Canada, May 16, 2020



The RECOM REM series of DC/DC converters are fully tested, certified and ready for medical devices and equipment in professional settings, home health care equipment and other high voltage monitoring system applications.



The RECOM REM series DC/DC converters are low-mid power modules with reinforced isolation, two means of patient protection (2 x MOPP), low leakage current (BF conform) and >8 mm creepage and clearance distances.



Stay on top of all technology-based information on different components in The Edge, your go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics. Geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products, each edition is packed with product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, automotive and more.



Visit http://www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of The Edge newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com



514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

