Online Gifting Store GiftWaley.com is All Set to Launch Its Operations

GiftWaley’s founders showcase the brand vision as, “Gifts for Everyone” with gift yourself, your home, your friends & family as its conceptual meaning. The online store has already collaborated with some of the top gift brands as can be seen on the website and is said to be working closely with various other brands to source the best products all under one roof for its customers. Bengaluru, India, May 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Pictured to be a one-stop online store for all gifting products, GiftWaley’s Niche e-commerce platform is all set to launch its operations in India. With its unique approach model, where visitors are expected to not just buy gifts for others but also for themselves, this website targets to cater to a wider audience.After holding its proposed launch for almost two months due to zero movement of non-essential goods during the lockdown, the online store plans to go live with existing categories in the coming weeks with a defined region/ area of service.“With the ongoing lockdown in place, we are currently focusing on brand collaborations and reaching the target audience over social media for brand awareness and engagement. We will launch our operations very soon starting from Bangalore, India.” - GiftWaleyGiftWaley’s founders showcase the brand vision as, “Gifts for Everyone” with gift yourself, your home, your friends & family as its conceptual meaning. The online store has already collaborated with some of the top gift brands as can be seen on the website and is said to be working closely with various other brands to source the best products all under one roof for its customers. Contact Information GiftWaley

