PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
GiftWaley

Press Release

Receive press releases from GiftWaley: By Email RSS Feeds:

Online Gifting Store GiftWaley.com is All Set to Launch Its Operations


Headquartered in Bangalore, a unique online gifting store by its approach is all set to launch its operations in Bangalore.

Bengaluru, India, May 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Pictured to be a one-stop online store for all gifting products, GiftWaley’s Niche e-commerce platform is all set to launch its operations in India. With its unique approach model, where visitors are expected to not just buy gifts for others but also for themselves, this website targets to cater to a wider audience.

After holding its proposed launch for almost two months due to zero movement of non-essential goods during the lockdown, the online store plans to go live with existing categories in the coming weeks with a defined region/ area of service.

“With the ongoing lockdown in place, we are currently focusing on brand collaborations and reaching the target audience over social media for brand awareness and engagement. We will launch our operations very soon starting from Bangalore, India.” - GiftWaley

GiftWaley’s founders showcase the brand vision as, “Gifts for Everyone” with gift yourself, your home, your friends & family as its conceptual meaning. The online store has already collaborated with some of the top gift brands as can be seen on the website and is said to be working closely with various other brands to source the best products all under one roof for its customers.
Contact Information
GiftWaley
Bhupesh Jain
91 9500006938
Contact
www.giftwaley.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/giftwaley/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from GiftWaley
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help