Webtivity Launches New Website for Economy Tackle/Dolphin Paddlesports

Created with the Economy Tackle / Dolphin Paddlesports’ vision and mission firmly in mind, this brand new state of the art website has been designed using the latest technology, so that it’s compatible with today’s browsers & mobile devices. This new website highlights the wealth of offerings available to customers.

Since 1948, Economy Tackle / Dolphin Paddlesports has been serving the Sarasota area’s water sport enthusiasts with excellent service and competitive prices. Their tackle department staffs knowledgeable, local Captains, and features live shrimp, frozen bait, as well as the best in both inshore and offshore tackle. Offering brands such as Penn, Shimano, Yeti, and more.



Their Paddlesports center is one of Florida’s finest. It features Kayak brands such as Hobie Mirage Pedal, Wilderness Systems, Perception, Epic and Hurricane. The Stand Up Paddleboard selection includes Surftech, Bic Sport, Boardworks, Sol and Hobie. Trailers and roof rack selection is also offered, built, and installed, specializing in Trailex, Yakima, Malone, and Thule.



Created with the Economy Tackle / Dolphin Paddlesports’ vision and mission firmly in mind, this brand new state of the art website has been designed using the latest technology, so that it’s compatible with today’s browsers & mobile devices. This new website highlights the wealth of offerings available to customers. There is a special focus on the company’s involvement in the community including its long history as a pillar in the community since 1948. This new website also features a product listing component. Al Hurxthal, General Manager, said on Webtivity, “They are professional, attentive to detail and creative in their design work.” All in all, Economy Tackle/Dolphin Paddlesports’ new website will help it attract today’s discerning customer.



About Economy Tackle/Dolphin Paddlesports:

Economy Tackle / Dolphin Paddlesports is a full-service water sports store specializing in fishing, kayak sales, and rentals, paddleboard sales and rentals, along with snorkeling gear. Since 1948 Economy Tackle has been meeting the needs of the water enthusiast with exceptional service and knowledge. For more information, please visit https://www.economytackle.com/.



About Webtivity Marketing & Design:

Webtivity Marketing & Design, a Bradenton & St. Petersburg based company, serves clients throughout the U.S. and other parts of the world. Webtivity provides website design/development and cross-media marketing services, including search engine optimization, pay-per-click, social media, email marketing, and branding/identity services. Using a consultative approach, Webtivity works with clients to develop an effective marketing strategy based on their business, customers, competition, and budget. For more information, please visit www.webtivitydesigns.com.



Webtivity Marketing & Design - Contact

Tim Seward, Business Development Director

Phone: 941-753-7574 x107



Economy Tackle/Dolphin Paddlesports - Contact

