Allentown Charter School Recognizing Teachers and Seniors

Executive Education Academy Charter School is recognizing teachers and seniors with yard signs during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Yard signs were distributed for teachers at the Allentown Charter School as part of Teacher Appreciation Week. The school’s teachers have been keeping their students engaged with remote lessons and online activities.



“Our teachers are working harder than ever to make sure no student gets left behind,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of EEACS.



Yard signs are also being distributed to graduating seniors. The Class of 2020 marks the Lehigh Valley charter school’s second graduating class.



“We want our seniors to know that we’re thinking about them during this difficult time,” adds Lysek. “Their hard work will be celebrated.”



To learn more about EEACS and the steps the school is taking to engage students during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit https://ee-schools.org/about/coronavirus/ regularly to stay informed.



About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/. Contact Information Executive Education Academy Charter School

Stephen Flavell

610-841-7044



https://www.ee-schools.org



