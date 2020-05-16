Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Math Facts Matter Press Release

Receive press releases from Math Facts Matter: By Email RSS Feeds: Educational Software Company Expands Math Fact Fluency Software Solutions to Aid Distance Learning During COVID-19

Schools, teachers, and homeschool parents can now take advantage of free tools and special discounts during the pandemic.

Durant, OK, May 16, 2020 --(



In schools across the country, most students struggle with math and now the virus is exacerbating an already existing problem. Math Facts Matter aims to address this with online, mobile-friendly solutions that utilize multi-sensory tactics to build long-term math fact fluency.



Students can practice math facts using multi-sensory methods at home

Math Facts Matter’s flagship product, Countdown, has been upgraded with new features. Countdown is a digital flash card tool that utilizes powerful memory and recall strategies. This tool can be used to conduct whole class practice in classrooms, but with the latest upgrade students can now practice at home and on the go.



Teachers can create math fact assignments and have their students practice and test their facts on their computer or mobile device. With test mode, students can easily test their math fact fluency and grade their own work, strengthening their fact recall.



Teachers and homeschooling parents can purchase Countdown for only $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year. To help teachers and parents during the pandemic, Math Facts Matter is offering a limited time discount of 30% off annual classroom subscriptions with the use of the promo code COVID19.



Homeschooling parents can also take advantage of this powerful tool with a special 60% discount on monthly and annual classroom subscriptions with the promo code HOMESCHOOL. For less than $8 per month, parents can transform their struggling students into math fact masters.



Free online benchmark with detailed performance reports



In addition to the enhancements made to Countdown, Math Facts Matter has also upgraded their universally popular math fact fluency assessment tool called Space Challenge. This fun and powerful tool is free to use in classrooms and at home. Schools, teachers, and parents can sign up today to have their students take the assessment in any of the four operations.



After students take the assessment, their score appears in the Hall of Galactic Champions, a universal high score chart with a powerful search tool to find scores by school, location, teacher code, and student id. Teachers can also access their students’ reports to identify the list of mastered, missed, and hesitated facts, their performance statistics.



Teaching methods rooted in science



Math Facts Matter is not your average educational tools producing company. Their tools use powerful and proven teaching strategies that work. The difference is not in the appearance, but in the results.



With methodology based on research in neuroscience, psychology, and memory, their products can help teachers transform struggling students into math fact masters in the shortest time possible.



Math Facts Matter solutions are designed for use in both classrooms and at home. Schools and districts may qualify for grants and volume discounts. To learn more, visit MathFactsMatter.com or call (833) GO-FACTS (833.463.2287). Durant, OK, May 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Math Facts Matter, a division of Schoolware, Inc., has added new features to their online software to help schools, teachers, and homeschool parents during the global crisis.In schools across the country, most students struggle with math and now the virus is exacerbating an already existing problem. Math Facts Matter aims to address this with online, mobile-friendly solutions that utilize multi-sensory tactics to build long-term math fact fluency.Students can practice math facts using multi-sensory methods at homeMath Facts Matter’s flagship product, Countdown, has been upgraded with new features. Countdown is a digital flash card tool that utilizes powerful memory and recall strategies. This tool can be used to conduct whole class practice in classrooms, but with the latest upgrade students can now practice at home and on the go.Teachers can create math fact assignments and have their students practice and test their facts on their computer or mobile device. With test mode, students can easily test their math fact fluency and grade their own work, strengthening their fact recall.Teachers and homeschooling parents can purchase Countdown for only $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year. To help teachers and parents during the pandemic, Math Facts Matter is offering a limited time discount of 30% off annual classroom subscriptions with the use of the promo code COVID19.Homeschooling parents can also take advantage of this powerful tool with a special 60% discount on monthly and annual classroom subscriptions with the promo code HOMESCHOOL. For less than $8 per month, parents can transform their struggling students into math fact masters.Free online benchmark with detailed performance reportsIn addition to the enhancements made to Countdown, Math Facts Matter has also upgraded their universally popular math fact fluency assessment tool called Space Challenge. This fun and powerful tool is free to use in classrooms and at home. Schools, teachers, and parents can sign up today to have their students take the assessment in any of the four operations.After students take the assessment, their score appears in the Hall of Galactic Champions, a universal high score chart with a powerful search tool to find scores by school, location, teacher code, and student id. Teachers can also access their students’ reports to identify the list of mastered, missed, and hesitated facts, their performance statistics.Teaching methods rooted in scienceMath Facts Matter is not your average educational tools producing company. Their tools use powerful and proven teaching strategies that work. The difference is not in the appearance, but in the results.With methodology based on research in neuroscience, psychology, and memory, their products can help teachers transform struggling students into math fact masters in the shortest time possible.Math Facts Matter solutions are designed for use in both classrooms and at home. Schools and districts may qualify for grants and volume discounts. To learn more, visit MathFactsMatter.com or call (833) GO-FACTS (833.463.2287). Contact Information Math Facts Matter

Kathy Robinson

833-463-2287



https://mathfactsmatter.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Math Facts Matter Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend