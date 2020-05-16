The Denver Post Announces Bloom Healthcare as a 2020 Top Workplace

Press Releases Bloom Healthcare Press Release

Denver, CO, May 16, 2020 --



Employee engagement and empowerment is at the core of Bloom’s philosophy. As a mission-driven, healthcare provider for Colorado’s most vulnerable seniors, Bloom’s leadership ideology is anchored in the belief that by supporting your team they in turn can extend that care to the patients and community. Even as COVID-19 has introduced new and unprecedented challenges to organizations of all kinds, Bloom has prioritized the health and wellbeing of its team. Bloom’s culture panel has led the charge, organizing community PPE deliveries to its partners, virtual happy hours, daily uplifting calls to action, impromptu yoga sessions, and quarantine playlists, all in the spirit of bringing people together as we’re forced to work apart.



"We are honored and inspired to be recognized as a Top Workplace in Colorado," said Dr. Thomas Lally, Founder of Bloom Healthcare. "It is no secret how passionate each and every one of us is about caring for our seniors. We believe that by empowering our employees to define and deliver on our organization’s mission and culture, we’re able to provide the best care to the patients we treat.”



About Bloom Healthcare:



Angela Fulcher

512-470-1970



www.bloomhealthcare.com



