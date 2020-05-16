Horror Fans! Screenplay Contest Waives Submission Fees in Light of Pandemic

In light of the growing unemployment numbers, recognizing that among these numbers are screenwriters, and in larger numbers, horror fans who are looking for an opportunity to express themselves creatively and receive recognition for the screenplays they may write, the Thomas M. Malafarina Horror Screenplay Contest has decided to waive the submission fees to their screenplay contest.

Jackson, MI, May 16, 2020 --



The Thomas M. Malafarina Horror Screenplay Contest is looking for the very best screenplays based on the master of master of horror, Thomas M. Malafarina.



In the coming year, The Thomas M. Malafarina Horror Screenplay Contest will be looking for the Best screenplay based upon the screenwriter's choice of stories of horror master, Thomas M. Malafarina. This story will be prepped and readied for filming.



The challenge: Finding a single short story of Thomas M. Malafarina's short stories which will be rewritten as a screenplay and prepared for film production.



Reward: The Best screenplay received will be awarded a cash award of $500 minimum and assistance in launching filming based upon the winner's chosen story.



The competition is open to all screenwriters 18 years of age and older.



In light of growing unemployment numbers, recognizing that among the numbers are screenwriters, and in larger numbers, horrors fans who are looking for an opportunity to express themselves creatively and receive recognition for the screenplays they may write, the Thomas M. Malafarina Horror Screenplay Contest has decided to waive its submission fees to its screenplay contest.



All a screenwriter needs do is include the words Waiver Request and it will happen. The email for this contest can be found on the URL below.



For more information:

