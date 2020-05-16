Light Of The Moon Publishing Releases New G.W. Mullins Novel "Rise Of The Snow Queen Book Two: The War Of The Witches"

Press Releases Light Of The Moon Publishing Press Release

Light Of The Moon Publishing has announced the release of Sci-Fi/Fantasy novel, “Rise Of The Snow Queen Book Two: The War Of The Witches” by author G.W. Mullins. Available in Hardback Book ISBN: 978-1-64871-762-8, Paperback ISBN: 978-1-64871-763-5 and multiple eBook formats. All the formats can be found at great book sellers such as Amazon, Kindle, Walmart.com, Kobo, iBooks, Google Play, Barnes And Noble, Nook, Books-A-Million, and many more locations worldwide.

New York, NY, May 16, 2020 --(



In part two, the story develops long before the adventures of Gerda and Kai. It takes readers to a remote mountain village where winter claims lives, at the Snow Queen's command. The story goes back to the Mirror and how it cracked, sending its shards into the world to infect the innocent. This take on the story, embarks on a much more adult tone with the mood turning rather sinister as the Snow Queen battles to obtain the mirror and rule them all. "Rise Of The Snow Queen Book Two - War Of The Witches" is a dark fairy tale that unfolds to a conclusion you won't expect to see coming.



​For further information, on his writing visit G.W. Mullins' web site at https://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books. Books from G.W. Mullins are available from retailers worldwide such as Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Kobo, Google Play Book Store, Books-A-Million, Barnes and Noble, Nook, Powell’s City Of Books and many others.



G.W. Mullins is an Author, Photographer, and Entrepreneur of Native American / Cherokee descent. He has been a published author for over 10 years. His writing has focused on the paranormal and Native American studies. Mullins has released several books on the history/stories/fables of the Native American Indians.



Among his books are the extremely successful “Star People, Sky Gods and Other Tales of the Native American Indians,” “Story Teller An Anthology Of Folklore From The Native American Indians,” “The Native American Story Book - Stories Of The American Indians For Children Volumes 1-5,” “The Native American Cookbook,” and “Walking With Spirits Native American Myths, Legends, And Folklore Volumes 1 Thru 6.”



G.W. Mullins

607-296-8117



http://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books



