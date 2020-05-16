Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Digital Defense Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Digital Defense Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Digital Defense, Inc. Offering $1 Million in Free Ransomware Vulnerability Assessments to Help Healthcare Organizations During Pandemic

Cybersecurity vendor working with MSPs to help providers prevent ransomware and cyberattacks.

San Antonio, TX, May 16, 2020 --(



Hospitals and healthcare entities are being attacked digitally during a time when their resources are stretched and attentions are diverted. Successful ransomware attacks can take confidential data and hold critical technology systems hostage, crippling vital healthcare operations. Digital Defense understands these threats as well as budget constraints hospitals and healthcare businesses currently face. The company is offering a complimentary external and internal ransomware vulnerability assessment to help rapidly identify and prioritize existing vulnerabilities. The goal is to pinpoint weaknesses that are susceptible to a ransomware attack, including CryptoLocker vulnerabilities, and pave the way for swift, proactive remediation.



“The recent strain on healthcare organizations and added stress to these members of our communities whose primary focus is to help others makes them a prime target for cybercriminals and state-run attacks,” said Larry Hurtado, CEO of Digital Defense, Inc. “We want to help. We not only have an ability to help organizations prevent ransomware outages and/or make devastating data hostage payments, but we also have a contactless solution delivery approach with our SaaS technology hosted in AWS. With this free offering, we want to do everything we can to reduce the risk that nurses and physicians cannot access the information they need to deliver effective care to patients while at the same time not put IT staff in harm’s way with our contactless solution turn-up capabilities. We are working closely with our partners to get this solution working for the healthcare community as fast as possible.”



Healthcare organizations not currently served by Digital Defense can sign-up to receive a free assessment over the next 60 days. Ransomware assessments will be offered on a first come, first served basis or until the $1 million offer is exhausted whichever comes first. For more details and to register, please visit the Digital Defense website.



About Digital Defense

Serving clients across numerous industries, Digital Defense’s innovative and leading-edge technology helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and ease the burdens associated with information security. Frontline. Cloud, the original Security SaaS platform, delivers unparalleled accuracy and efficiencies through multiple systems including Frontline Vulnerability Manager (Frontline VM™), Frontline Web Application Scanning (Frontline WAS™), Frontline Active Threat Sweep™(Frontline ATS™) and Frontline Pen Test™, while Secured®, the company’s security awareness training, promotes employees’ security-minded behavior. The Digital Defense Frontline suite of solutions, underpinned by patented technologyand complemented with superior service and support, are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company’s designation as a 2020 Hot 150 Cybersecurity Company, 2020 Tag Cyber Distinguished Vendor, 2019 U.S. Department of Labor Platinum Medallion Award, a five-star review in SC Magazineand CRN 5-StarChannel Program rating.



