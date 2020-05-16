Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

Receive press releases from iPOP! LA: By Email RSS Feeds: iPOP Alumni and Riverdale Star Madelaine Petsch to Guest Star on The Simpsons

Madelaine Petsch, iPOP Alumni, to guest star on The Simpsons alongside Riverdale cast mates Cami Mendes and Lili Reinhart.

Los Angeles, CA, May 16, 2020 --(



The trio will voice a group of girls on the upcoming episode. In “The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds,” Lisa makes a new friend who loves horses, but then becomes part of a circle of snooty young rich girls. Meanwhile, Homer takes Marge on a romantic cruise.



The episode is set to premier May 10 at 8pm ET/PT on Fox. This news comes as fans will also receive an earlier than expected season finale for the latest season of Riverdale. Due to production shutting down early, the series is closing out season 4 three episodes ahead of schedule.



Even through a shift in film scheduling, the past month has proven to be busy for the iPOP Alumni. Aside from Madelaine’s The Simpsons debut, it was also just this past month of April, that the star was featured in Elle magazine’s conservation issue. Madelaine has also continued to update fans on her daily life through her Youtube Vlog series.



Madelaine achieved success after attending iPOP LA, the twice-annual event based in Los Angeles, CA. Now that season 4 of The CW series has wrapped, Madelaine has a few other projects underway. Production recently completed on the thriller Sightless in which she stars as the character Ellen. Fans can also expect to see her in the title role for another thriller based on the best-selling novel, Clare at 16 which is in pre-production.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

310.463.7560 Los Angeles, CA, May 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- It was revealed earlier this week that iPOP Alumni Madelaine Petsch will be heading to Springfield. The Riverdale star joins co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cami Mendes as guest stars on an upcoming episode of The Simpsons.The trio will voice a group of girls on the upcoming episode. In “The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds,” Lisa makes a new friend who loves horses, but then becomes part of a circle of snooty young rich girls. Meanwhile, Homer takes Marge on a romantic cruise.The episode is set to premier May 10 at 8pm ET/PT on Fox. This news comes as fans will also receive an earlier than expected season finale for the latest season of Riverdale. Due to production shutting down early, the series is closing out season 4 three episodes ahead of schedule.Even through a shift in film scheduling, the past month has proven to be busy for the iPOP Alumni. Aside from Madelaine’s The Simpsons debut, it was also just this past month of April, that the star was featured in Elle magazine’s conservation issue. Madelaine has also continued to update fans on her daily life through her Youtube Vlog series.Madelaine achieved success after attending iPOP LA, the twice-annual event based in Los Angeles, CA. Now that season 4 of The CW series has wrapped, Madelaine has a few other projects underway. Production recently completed on the thriller Sightless in which she stars as the character Ellen. Fans can also expect to see her in the title role for another thriller based on the best-selling novel, Clare at 16 which is in pre-production.About iPOP!iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:iPOP! Media Relations310.463.7560 Contact Information iPOP! LA

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from iPOP! LA