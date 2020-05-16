Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

Receive press releases from iPOP! LA: By Email RSS Feeds: Chris Brochu, iPOP Alum, Host Virtual Meet & Greet for "The Vampire Diaries" Fans

iPOP alumni Chris Brochu, Host Virtual Fan Experiences for "The Vampire Diaries" as part of an auction-style online event.

Los Angeles, CA, May 16, 2020 --(



The panel, which was hosted by StageIt, offered fans the chance to chat one-on-one with Chris and the other cast members in an auction style event. The panels took place via Zoom over the weekend. Fans of Chris, as his character, Luke Parker on the show, will also have the chance at a virtual meet-and-greet. The meet and greet for all three actors is set to take place the week of May 4 and fans must have a StageIt and Zoom account to participate. Winners of the auction not only have the chance to talk with Chris about his time on the show but will also be treated to a mini-concert but the multi-talented actor/musician.



Chris appeared on "The Vampire Diaires" from 2014-2015. The Vampire Diaires, which centered around the lives, loves and dangers of the town Mystic Falls where Vampires lurked all around, went off the air in 2017.



It was after attending iPOP, that alumni Chris Brochu began his career. Brochu has continued to succeed in the industry with notable roles in The Vampire Diaries, Baja and Shameless. Aside, form these roles, Chris has an upcoming film Recon, that is soon to be distributed along with an appearance on ABC’s The Rookie.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

310.463.7560 Los Angeles, CA, May 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In an announcement last week from Creation Entertainment, fans of "The Vampire Diaries" were offered a one-of-a-kind experience. Chris Brochu, iPOP alumni and former cast member of The CW series would take part in a virtual fan experience. The actor who played Luke Parker on the show, along with Micah Parker (Adrian of The Vampire Diaries) and Chase Coleman (Oliver of The Originals) took part in a virtual panel.The panel, which was hosted by StageIt, offered fans the chance to chat one-on-one with Chris and the other cast members in an auction style event. The panels took place via Zoom over the weekend. Fans of Chris, as his character, Luke Parker on the show, will also have the chance at a virtual meet-and-greet. The meet and greet for all three actors is set to take place the week of May 4 and fans must have a StageIt and Zoom account to participate. Winners of the auction not only have the chance to talk with Chris about his time on the show but will also be treated to a mini-concert but the multi-talented actor/musician.Chris appeared on "The Vampire Diaires" from 2014-2015. The Vampire Diaires, which centered around the lives, loves and dangers of the town Mystic Falls where Vampires lurked all around, went off the air in 2017.It was after attending iPOP, that alumni Chris Brochu began his career. Brochu has continued to succeed in the industry with notable roles in The Vampire Diaries, Baja and Shameless. Aside, form these roles, Chris has an upcoming film Recon, that is soon to be distributed along with an appearance on ABC’s The Rookie.About iPOP!iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:iPOP! Media Relations310.463.7560 Contact Information iPOP! LA

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from iPOP! LA