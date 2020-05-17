America's Boating Channel Launches Season Four

Press Releases America's Boating Channel Press Release

New Videos Will Premiere Every Friday Afternoon at 4 p.m. ET.

Raleigh, NC, May 17, 2020 --(



Every Friday afternoon at 4:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), a new video will debut on AmericasBoatingChannel.com and America's Boating Channel on YouTube.



The first video in the new series, entitled "Boater Education" premiered on Friday afternoon, May 15.



"Boater Education" underscores the importance and value of taking boating safety courses. Viewers will also learn about online, classroom, and on-the-water educational offerings. Also featured are the organizations that offer training and where to access additional information.



America’s Boating Channel videos are now enjoying increased viewership as Americans stay home to protect themselves and others from the COVID-19 pandemic. Screening boater education videos is an excellent way for boaters to prepare for safer experiences on the water.



The service recently completed a six-episode flight of highly viewed weekly online magazine shows called "America's Boating Channel LIVE," designed to help recreational boaters cope with sheltering in place. The final episode, now playing on AmericasBoatingChannel.com, previews National Safe Boating Week 2020.



America’s Boating Channel’s Season Four video titles include “Boater Education,” “Engine Shut-Off Devices,” “Life Jacket Care,” “Cold Weather Boating,” “Behavioral Consequences,” Introducing ATONS” (aids to navigation), “Dispelling BUI Myths“ (boating under the influence), “Life Jacket Labels,” and “Electric Shock Drowning (ESD).”



About America’s Boating Channel

About America's Boating Channel

America's Boating Channel™ is produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. America's Boating Channel features professionally produced high definition safe boating and boater education videos. As the premier boating organization dedicated to "Safe Boating through Education" since 1914, USPS is America's Boating Club® – For Boaters, By Boaters™. AmericasBoatingChannel.com Contact Information America's Boating Channel

Bob Canfield

919-225-0144



https://americasboatingchannel.com



