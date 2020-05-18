KreativSARG Technology Solutions Launching HelloDox TeleHealth Phone Consultation Services Free for Indian Citizens

Press Releases KreativSARG Technology Solutions Press Release

KreativSARG Technology Solutions, a Global Healthcare IT Platform and Telemedicine Services Company is Launching a unique one of its kind TeleHealth service for Indian citizens.

Pune, India, May 18, 2020 --(



The current COVID-19 Pandemic is spreading at fast pace in India and several precautionary measures for citizens are being undertaken by private institutions, Government and public–private partnerships. Considering the utmost need of our citizens, KreativSARG’s HelloDox Telehealth Team is launching a free Phone Consultation Service to help and support the entire Nation through its certified empaneled Doctors.



“The TeleHealth Service is an add-on to our existing HelloDox Telemedicine Platform for Doctors and Patients. Currently, we have 'HelloDox Plus' mobile application for Doctors, to manage their Patients Medical Records, Consultations and provide E-Prescriptions. While, our 'HelloDox' Mobile application for Patients helps them to Search, Identify, Pay and Book Appointments Online for Consultations both online and offline,” commented Abhijit Deogiri - Vice President of Healthcare and Life Sciences at HelloDox. The Platform is not only being used by Patients for Consultations but also serves as a Health Awareness service covering Health Tips from Specialists from various medical fields. The Platform covers several fitness services like BMI, Calorie Calculator, Diet Plans and much more to manage physical and mental well-being of the citizens.



Over the years, KreativSARG has been working with hundreds of Healthcare institutions through its Healthcare Platform “HelloDox.” The HelloDox IT Core services covers Doctor - Patient engagements, Case Management Solutions and Telemedicine Services. “Our major aim is to equip the Doctors with an ideal utility i.e. “HelloDox” to manage the patients efficiently and reduce the overall burden of managing and maintaining multiple healthcare systems. With a current team of 50+ Doctors for Telehealth Phone Consultations we strongly believe we could assist our society by offering immediate support to the most in need,” says Rituraj Singh - Co Founder of KreativSARG.



About KreativSARG Technology Solutions:

KreativSARG Technology Solutions, headquartered at Hinjewadi, Pune is a globally trusted Healthcare IT organisation offering creative and niche Healthcare solution and professional services. KreativSARG's unique modular solutions are catered to manage meaningful workflows of complex healthcare operations for Payers, Providers and life Sciences organisations. We have a global Service Delivery presence across Netherlands, Germany, Australia, Middle-East with state-of-the-art Offshore Development Centres in India. Contact Information KreativSARG Technology Solutions

Akshata Awasthy

888-857-3545



www.kreativtech.com/KreativSARG/



