New Yorker Electronics Features Mil-Spec Wet Tantalum Capacitor with Extended Capacitance Range

Enhanced Vishay Hermetically Sealed Device Delivers Established Reliability for Avionics and Aerospace Systems with 15µF to 680µF in 50V to 100V Range

Northvale, NJ, May 17, 2020 --(



Offered in the axial T1, T2, T3 and T4 case size, the M39006/33 operates over a temperature range of -55°C to +85°C, to +125°C with voltage derating. It is the industry's first such device to be qualified to the MIL-PRF-39006/33 specification. MIL-PRF-39006 establishes 1000h failure rate levels of 1%, 0.1%, and 0.01%.



For designers, the M39006/33 (Style CLR93) offers established reliability for critical avionics and aerospace systems. The device combines its high capacitance and high reliability with excellent reverse voltage, vibration and thermal shock performance. Optimized for timing, filtering, energy hold-up and pulse power applications in power supplies for space and avionics equipment, the M39006/33 allows designers to incorporate fewer capacitors into these products to lower overall system costs.



Features & Benefits:

- Qualified to the MIL-PRF-39006/33 specification

- Extended capacitance range from 15μF to 680μF

- Provides established reliability

- Hermetically sealed

- Tantalum cased

- Axial lead

- Wide voltage range from 50V to 100V



Applications:

- Power supplies for space and avionics equipment - timing, filtering, energy hold-up, and pulse power applications



New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Vishay Semiconductors and carries the full line of 2016 Vishay Super 12 Featured Products as well as its full line of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).



Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



