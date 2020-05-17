Paige Legal Nurse Consulting Offers Telehealth Assessments Amid COVID-19

Press Releases Paige Legal Nurse Consulting Press Release

Atlanta, GA, May 17, 2020 --(



“The safety of our employees and our clients is of utmost importance,” Owner Christie Paige, RNC, MSN, said. “We are fortunate to continue serving our clients from the safety of our homes, as we remain committed to enabling the attorneys we serve to quickly and cost-effectively develop their cases.”



Through TeleHealth, PLNC can provide medical and nursing expertise virtually. PLNC serves attorneys by collaborating with the legal practice to prepare them for medical related cases. This involves serving as a liaison, working with experts and other witnesses, and preparing cases for court. Capabilities include the analysis of client medical records, evaluations of the cause and damages sustained, presenting at client interviews, building the attorney’s medical library, and more.



At PLNC, each legal nurse consultant staff member is strategically paired with the appropriate case based on their abilities and areas of expertise. The first-hand experience of the team at PLNC provides necessary insights to develop comprehensive reports for each medical case.



About Paige Legal Nurse Consulting:

Contact Information Paige Legal Nurse Consulting

Natasha Davis

508-292-2372

https://www.paigelegalnurse.com/

Natasha Davis

508-292-2372



https://www.paigelegalnurse.com/



