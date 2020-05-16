America’s Job Center is moving to Oldtown Salinas

Press Releases Monterey County Workforce Development... Press Release

America’s Job Center, also known as the One Stop Career Center, is moving to Oldtown Salinas. AJCC will be relocating to 344 Salinas Street in Salinas on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020.

Salinas, CA, May 16, 2020



“We’ve been planning this move for well over a year and our goal is to be more centrally located for both job seekers and businesses alike,” said Christopher Donnelly, Executive Director for the Monterey County Workforce Development Board. “Although AJCC is currently closed to walk-in traffic; due to COVID-19, we’re innovating to make resources available virtually by teleconference, over the phone and by email to job seekers wishing to connect for services and we’re encouraging them to contact us to learn more.” he said.



Across the country, Workforce Development Boards oversee America’s Job Centers, where job seekers receive employment information, learn about career development training opportunities and connect to various program in their areas. “Workforce Development Boards direct federal, state and local funding to workforce development programs primarily located within America’s Job Centers,” said Donnelly.



During normal times, AJCC offers free access to a resource room, which includes computers with internet, telephones and a fax machine. The AJCC resource room is open to the public on a self-service basis. Staff are available to assist job seekers with building resumes, general career exploration and job search.



“We have experienced career counselors on staff that work directly with job seekers to identify their interests, assess their skills and abilities and advise them on in-demand jobs and potential training opportunities,” said Donnelly. “We’re looking forward to eventually hosting in person recruiting events, offering workshops on resume writing, interviewing skills and job search activities in the near future.”



Laura Kershner

(831) 796-3341



http://www.montereycountywdb.org/

344 Salinas Street, Suite 101, Salinas, CA 93901



