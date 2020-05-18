PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Golden Quill Press Celebrates 22 Years of Helping Writers with Free Consultations


On May 18th 2020 Golden Quill Press will celebrate 22 years in business. Golden quill Press is proud to have helped numerous writers find their voice and get published. They continue to help writers of all ages, especially in these history making times.

Roanoke, VA, May 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Golden Quill Press, a Cooperative Publisher, whose mission statement is to help anyone, any age with a desire to write, to find their voice, is proud to announce that on Monday May 18th. they will celebrate 22 years in business.

The company has worked with numerous authors and first time writers and over the years have published books in a wide spectrum of genres. They continue to devote resources to the written word and helping writers everywhere.

To commemorate this anniversary the company is offering anyone who is interested in writing, a free no obligation consultation. To set that up email info@goldenquillpress.com subject anniversary writing consult.

For questions or more information contact F.Barish-Stern at the same email address.
Contact Information
Golden Quill Press
Francine Bray
540-591-9021
Contact
www.goldenquillpress.com

