DC Young Republicans Feed 150 Local Low-Income Seniors Affected by COVID-19 by Raising $1,245 for Capital Caring Health

Washington, DC, May 17, 2020 --(



Throughout April and May, The DCYRs partnered with Capital Caring Health to actively involve its membership in raising awareness and support for low-income, at-risk Senior Citizens shut-in by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Robert Sinners, Chairman of the DC Young Republicans, stated, “As 12% of DC’s population is at-risk Senior Citizens, DCYR knew it is imperative to reassure them that they are not alone during this time of crisis.”



The partnership with Capital Caring provided the financial resources to supply meals and necessities for approximately 150 Seniors in the month of May. This effort was organized through the volunteer efforts of DCYR member Alice Norman, a professional fundraiser.



The DC Young Republicans host a number of meetings and special events throughout the year, including discussions with Members of Congress, political consultants, and esteemed figures in the Republican movement. In 2018, the DCYRs made nearly 40,000 voter contacts in key races nationwide. In 2020, the DCYRs will continue to make an impact not only in DC, but nationwide. More information on the DC Young Republicans can be found at DCYRS.gop.



Washington, DC, May 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- DC Young Republicans, the home for young Republican professionals in the DC metro area, are proud to announce a successful #DCYRGivesHope campaign benefiting Capital Caring Health. Capital Caring Health is the largest hospice and palliative care provider in the DC-Metro area.

Throughout April and May, The DCYRs partnered with Capital Caring Health to actively involve its membership in raising awareness and support for low-income, at-risk Senior Citizens shut-in by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robert Sinners, Chairman of the DC Young Republicans, stated, "As 12% of DC's population is at-risk Senior Citizens, DCYR knew it is imperative to reassure them that they are not alone during this time of crisis."

The partnership with Capital Caring provided the financial resources to supply meals and necessities for approximately 150 Seniors in the month of May. This effort was organized through the volunteer efforts of DCYR member Alice Norman, a professional fundraiser.

The DC Young Republicans host a number of meetings and special events throughout the year, including discussions with Members of Congress, political consultants, and esteemed figures in the Republican movement. In 2018, the DCYRs made nearly 40,000 voter contacts in key races nationwide. In 2020, the DCYRs will continue to make an impact not only in DC, but nationwide. More information on the DC Young Republicans can be found at DCYRS.gop.

Contact: Robert Sinners
Chairman
DC Young Republicans
Robert.Sinners@YRNF.com

