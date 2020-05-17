Press Releases BYD Press Release

Receive press releases from BYD: By Email RSS Feeds: BYD Warns Customers About Counterfeit PPE Posing as Authentic BYD Products

Los Angeles, CA, May 17, 2020 --(



BYD products are sold exclusively by Global Healthcare Product Solutions, LLC in Los Angeles and no one else. BYD PPE Products available in the United States include FDA approved single-use surgical masks and KN95 respirators under EUA.



If you have any questions or concerns about the authenticity of your high-quality BYD product, please contact oscar.su@byd.com or info.na@byd.com to obtain verification.



About BYD

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



Media Contact:

Frank Girardot / Director Communications

Info.na@byd.com/ 1(800)BYD-AUTO Los Angeles, CA, May 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- BYD (Build Your Dreams) Friday issued a warning to its customers to be wary of counterfeit products posing as Personal Protective Equipment manufactured by BYD Precision Electronics.BYD products are sold exclusively by Global Healthcare Product Solutions, LLC in Los Angeles and no one else. BYD PPE Products available in the United States include FDA approved single-use surgical masks and KN95 respirators under EUA.If you have any questions or concerns about the authenticity of your high-quality BYD product, please contact oscar.su@byd.com or info.na@byd.com to obtain verification.About BYDThe Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.Media Contact:Frank Girardot / Director CommunicationsInfo.na@byd.com/ 1(800)BYD-AUTO Contact Information BYD

Kelsey Cone

661-436-0513



byd.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BYD