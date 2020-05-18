Synapse Technology AI Platform Syntech ONE Leads to Arrest of Individual Carrying Firearm Through Airport Security

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Synapse Press Release

Palo Alto, CA, May 18, 2020 --(



Syntech ONE makes life safer and more convenient with AI software that can automatically detect weapons, knives and other threats at X-ray machine security checkpoints located at airports, concert venues, schools and secure facilities. Syntech ONE, is the world's first patented and commercially available AI-based threat detection system for security X-ray machines. Instead of relying solely on human screeners to identify threats, Syntech ONE augments and automates the detection of multiple dangerous weapons and items using state of the art artificial intelligence and computer vision.



Key leaders at Synapse Technology weighed in on the implications of this firearm detection.



"The successful apprehension of an individual with a concealed firearm identified by Syntech ONE reinforces the importance of AI technology products that augment and assist human workers," said Ian Cinnamon, Synapse Technology President.



Simanta Gautam, Synapse's CTO, said "This incident shows us artificial intelligence technology can be deployed responsibly to make society safer."



Computer Vision forms the core technology powering Syntech ONE in the field. It is a nascent sub-field of AI research that applies cutting-edge algorithms onto images to perform human-level tasks such as detecting or categorizing objects.



Jay Harshadbhai Patel, Head of Computer Vision for Government Defense at Synapse Technology, reflected on their journey to this big win. "We are very proud of our defense-focused AI platform, which utilizes cutting-edge computer vision technologies, for saving lives of innocent Americans. This firearm detection clearly shows how computer vision is a must-have in the interest of US national defense. The risk is real, and officers of the government need the latest technology at their disposal to perform their job duties. We started building our flagship product Syntech ONE in pursuit of this mission 3 years ago, starting with firearm and sharps detection, and further adding support for ammunition and explosives, all powered by the latest neural network-based computer vision technology. Our experience building AI models and deploying them at real checkpoints around the world has taught us a lot about how image-based AI is fundamental to bolstering government efforts in keeping their citizens safe. We are excited to be at the forefront of this effort to create a threat-free world."



"This is an example of AI working together with human operators to catch and resolve a threat," said Bruno Faviero, "Human-AI collaboration is the best way to deploy cutting-edge technology in mission-critical environments."



About Synapse Technology



Ian Cinnamon

(202) 780-9193



Synapsetechnology.com



