Centered Mind Therapy Adds Brittaney Latta to Clinical Team

Centered Mind Therapy has added Brittaney Latta to their clinical team as a lead licensed marriage and family therapist.

Ms. Latta has experience working with survivors of domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. She has worked with children and teens in the foster-care system as well as families who were at-risk of having their children removed from the home. She enjoys helping others heal from trauma and is Trauma Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Certified (TFCBT). She also has experience helping others better cope with symptoms from Anxiety, Depression, PTSD, Grief, Adjustment/Life transitions, emotional regulation difficulties, and other life stressors. She has taught parenting and life skills classes.



Commenting on her new role Ms. Latta notes: "I believe the most important factor in succeeding in treatment is the therapeutic relationship. I create a non-judgmental safe space in order for my clients to share their experiences with me. I believe in collaborating to find small realistic goals while using my client's strengths as a way to better cope. I use techniques from several practices such as mindfulness, cognitive-behavioral therapy, Bowen family systems, person-centered, solution-focused, and Gottman in order to better help my clients to reach their goals in therapy."



Centered Mind Therapy believes that Ms. Latta's generalized skill-set sets her apart of other therapists, and that she brings a more compassionate and informed approach to her clients.



If you or someone you know are stuck in negative thoughts, intense emotions, or behavioral patterns that don't serve their best interest, you can contact Ms. Latta on Centered Mind Therapy's website.



Press Contact: info@centeredmindtherapy.com



