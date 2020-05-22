PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Benilde Antipolo

Benilde Antipolo Introduces Full Online Learning


De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, Antipolo Campus will implement the Benilde Online Learning Term (BOLT), it is a full online course delivery. BOLT offers selected courses, which will be conducted by industry experts, faculty members with a high level of proficiency in online teaching.

Antipolo City, Philippines, May 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The primary goal of BOLT is to reduce the possible congestion within the different campuses and classrooms in the next regular term. BOLT, along with other measures that will be set in place, will hopefully allow the school to practice effective physical distancing while given the option to continue learning.

Another equally important goal is to heed the request of graduating students to be given the opportunity to complete their degrees even before the next regular term. BOLT is also the response to the appeal of some students to continue with their education, especially for back subjects.

BOLT classes in Antipolo starts on 01 July 2020 and will run until Wednesday, 26 of August 2020. All courses will be delivered and completed within eight weeks.
Contact Information
Benilde Antipolo
Nelson Guillen
63286671337
Contact
www.benilde.edu.ph/antipolo.html
nelson.guillen@antipolo.benilde.edu.ph

