The "Private Placement Markets" to Grow Its Mortgage Loan Servicing Division

San Francisco, CA, May 19, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member of Private Placement Markets, today announced that the Company plans to grow its Commercial & Residential Mortgage Loan Division during the second half of 2020.
The Private Placement Markets Loan Servicing division is focused on the needs of the Investors / Lenders associated with the Private Placement Debt Markets, and operates state-of-the-art loan servicing software.
Steve Muehler said the new positions will be open to applicants from around the country, and be work at home positions, now that the Company has the technology that allows its employees to work efficiently from remote locations just as they would if we were all herded up in the same physical location.
Steve Muehler went on to say that the COVID-19 Pandemic forced the Company to seriously look at more employees working remotely, and they took a number of weeks time to seriously address this and truly design a work from home program that works for the Company at the corporate level and those at the employee and agent level.
Mr. Steve Muehler continued to detail that competition for the best candidates is high, and an employer’s tools for attracting the "best in class" in today’s world requires corporate innovation, flex-time, wellness programs, and skill-building opportunities. When it comes to what the employees of today, and tomorrow, really want, it is more autonomy over their work lives, and the comforts of working from home are becoming the best resources.
Mr. Steve Muehler finished the statement that the Private Placement Markets would be starting with "virtual interviews" starting the Summer of 2020.
News Source: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler