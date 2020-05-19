Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Receive press releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company: By Email RSS Feeds: Loveforce International Giving Away COVID Poetry

Loveforce International is giving away an e-book of COVID Poetry.

Santa Clarita, CA, May 19, 2020 --(



The book was primarily written by Mark Wilkins, although he had several collaborators who either wrote poems or lyrics included in the book. The book is available on Amazon exclusively. The giveaway will be available on Amazon, worldwide on that day only.



“This book captures what many people are going through right now,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.



For further information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Santa Clarita, CA, May 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On Thursday May 21, Loveforce International will be giving away COVID Poetry, Poetry & Lyrics in The COVID Era. The e-book features poetry about COVID-19 and its effects with titles like Self-isolation and Lung Shreader Death. It also features lyrics of songs by various recording artists that have been released during the global pandemic.The book was primarily written by Mark Wilkins, although he had several collaborators who either wrote poems or lyrics included in the book. The book is available on Amazon exclusively. The giveaway will be available on Amazon, worldwide on that day only.“This book captures what many people are going through right now,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.For further information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company