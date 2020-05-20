AlleoTech Raises €300K for Global Expansion and New Blockchain Division AlleoChain

Press Releases AlleoTech Press Release

For more information, visit www.alleo.tech Limassol, Cyprus, May 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- AlleoTech Ltd., an emerging IT infrastructure consulting and services provider, announced today that it has raised €300K from a private investor. The investment will be used to fund AlleoTech’s global expansion and for further investment in its new blockchain technology platform AlleoChain."AlleoTech has quickly developed a leadership position in the fast-growing market for IT digital transformation consulting services,” said Leonid Mamchenkov, CEO of AlleoTech. “As we continue to scale our business globally, we're excited to have an investor on board that provides us not only capital, but also vast strategic experience in our market."Founded in 2019, AlleoTech focuses on IT infrastructure. They audit, document and review existing IT environments and recommend improvements, as well as implement and support them.They have a broad range of expertise and experience in a variety of industries and technology stacks which include:· Open Source Software and Linux system administration· DevOps tools and practices, including continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD).· Cloud and on-premise infrastructure. Particularly, on Amazon AWS.· API, integrations, data manipulation and migration.· Blockchain infrastructure and integration.· Process automation.· Monitoring and notification.About AlleoTechAlleoTech is a leading global information technology and consulting company. We harness the power of cloud, blockchain and evolving technologies to help our clients acclimate to the digital world and make them successful. Together, we work with our clients to a better and a bold new future.We help IT leaders embrace change by harnessing the power of hybrid IT to advance their businesses. We accelerate digital transformation through infrastructure modernization and migration to public cloud. Our IT services portfolio is designed to help our clients operate for today and optimize for tomorrow.For more information, visit www.alleo.tech Contact Information AlleoTech

Vince De Castro

+357 25106041



https://alleo.tech



