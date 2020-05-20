Daniel Owen Ltd. Releases COVID-19 Site Supervisor Training

Press Releases Daniel Owen Ltd. Press Release

To register interest for the training course, please complete your details at the form located here: https://bit.ly/sscovtraining. Reading, United Kingdom, May 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As construction sites have started phasing their reopening, there are still measures that need to be put in place to ensure a safe working environment during the coronavirus pandemic. At the moment some site managers and supervisors have to seek out for themselves the current working guidelines established by the Construction Leadership Council and the UK government.Understanding the challenge, Daniel Owen Ltd. partnered with HealthSkills to develop an accessible training course that provides Site Managers with the knowledge to run a safe site during a pandemic. Scaled for management teams of all sizes, the training platform requires delegates to learn and be assessed on their knowledge of running a safe site during COVID-19 conditions.Phil Andrews, CEO of Daniel Owen, commented, “We’re proud to have been part of this initiative. COVID-19 is a blight to society and the working world. Thanks to Mark Greenfield and his team at Healthskills we have been able to bring a solution to help construction at this most difficult of times.”The course is now open for enrolment and is accessible from desktop and mobile devices. All delegates who successful complete the assessment receive a certificate to add to their CPD portfolio. The HealthSkills platform accommodates training requirements for large corporate teams as well as individual site supervisors, and is easily rolled out for quick deployment.To register interest for the training course, please complete your details at the form located here: https://bit.ly/sscovtraining. Contact Information Daniel Owen Ltd.

Stephen Smith

0345 810 1020



https://www.danielowen.co.uk



