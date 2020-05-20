New Yorker Electronics Distributing Inolux Medical UV LED & Infrared Devices

Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

LED Products are Critical Components for UV Sterilization, Oximeters and Other Medical Applications.

Northvale, NJ, May 20, 2020 --(



The Inolux LED UV products distributed by New Yorker Electronics feature an exceptionally long lifetime in compact surface-mount packages. They are constructed with film gold-plated metallized substrate for improved thermal conductivity, greater reliability and improved light reflectance. They yield a low thermal resistance (4~6°C/W). They are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free and possess Level 4 moisture sensitivity in accordance with JSTD-020. In addition to medical applications, they are used in home appliances, industrial and commercial equipment, touch panels, smoke detectors, remote control, smart devices, smart wearables, gaming machines, counterfeit detection and DNA sequencing.



The Inolux UV LED Eutectic process generates five times greater heat transfer capacity than silver glue devices. The UVA devices boast a high driving current of up to 1.8A. They offer viewing angles of 30°, 60° and 120° with wavelength options of 365nm to 420nm and radiant flux of 400mW to 6000mW. The UVC offers the same view angles as the UVA devices, plus a 130° angle. They provide wavelength options of 265nm to 285nm and radiant flux of 2.5mW to 20mW. Both offer silicone or quartz lens options.



In addition to biotech and medical uses, Inolux Infrared Sensor sand Infrared Emitters are designed for motion detection, smoke detection, security, remote control, low-power touch screens, night vision and communication.



As a franchise distributor for Inolux, New Yorker Electronics supplies Inolux SMD LEDs, Through-Hole LEDs, Display LEDs, Infrared LEDs, Optocouplers, Ultraviolet Devices, Sensors and custom Module Solutions. As a franchise distributor for Inolux Corporation, New Yorker Electronics will supply the full line of Inolux Module Solutions, SMD LED and Through-Hole LED, and Infrared Emitters, Sensors and Couplers.



