Press Releases CodeHS Press Release

Receive press releases from CodeHS: By Email RSS Feeds: CodeHS Launches New Courses to Expand Your Computer Science Pathway

CodeHS, a comprehensive platform for helping schools teach computer science by providing web-based curriculum, teacher tools and resources, and professional development, is launching a variety of new courses geared towards middle and high school students.

San Francisco, CA, May 20, 2020 --(



The new courses launching this month include:



Physical Computing with micro:bit, a one-semester middle school course that allows students to refresh their knowledge of basic programming concepts in order to control a physical device.



Physical Computing with Arduino, a one-semester course geared towards high school students using an Arduino microcontroller board.



Advanced Cybersecurity, the newest addition to our Cybersecurity pathway which will cover various topics, from advanced cryptography to risk assessment.



Web Development, a capstone course that teaches the basic elements of web development, such as web hosting and incorporating JavaScript into HTML files.



Additional courses coming this month are Intro to Computer Science in Python 3, Fundamentals of Cybersecurity and AP Computer Science Principles in Python coming in July 2020.



"We're excited to offer advanced capstone courses for students who are ready to take the next step in learning web development or cybersecurity," says Evelyn Hunter, Director of Curriculum at CodeHS.



To learn more about these new courses, please contact hello@codehs.com. Webinars will be hosted throughout the month of May for each of these new offerings. Reminder: CodeHS courses are free for teachers and schools.



About CodeHS

CodeHS is a comprehensive platform for helping schools teach computer science by providing web-based curriculum, teacher tools and resources, and professional development. There are millions of students using the platform and 20,000 classrooms on CodeHS every month. CodeHS has over sixty free computer science courses for grades 6 to 12.



Visit codehs.com to learn more. San Francisco, CA, May 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CodeHS, a leading computer science educational technology company, is launching a variety of new courses geared towards middle and high school students. Expand your programming pathway next year with new and engaging computer science courses, from physical computing where students can bring life to physical objects, to advanced cybersecurity. The CodeHS Curriculum Team will be hosting free webinars throughout May to showcase each new course.The new courses launching this month include:Physical Computing with micro:bit, a one-semester middle school course that allows students to refresh their knowledge of basic programming concepts in order to control a physical device.Physical Computing with Arduino, a one-semester course geared towards high school students using an Arduino microcontroller board.Advanced Cybersecurity, the newest addition to our Cybersecurity pathway which will cover various topics, from advanced cryptography to risk assessment.Web Development, a capstone course that teaches the basic elements of web development, such as web hosting and incorporating JavaScript into HTML files.Additional courses coming this month are Intro to Computer Science in Python 3, Fundamentals of Cybersecurity and AP Computer Science Principles in Python coming in July 2020."We're excited to offer advanced capstone courses for students who are ready to take the next step in learning web development or cybersecurity," says Evelyn Hunter, Director of Curriculum at CodeHS.To learn more about these new courses, please contact hello@codehs.com. Webinars will be hosted throughout the month of May for each of these new offerings. Reminder: CodeHS courses are free for teachers and schools.About CodeHSCodeHS is a comprehensive platform for helping schools teach computer science by providing web-based curriculum, teacher tools and resources, and professional development. There are millions of students using the platform and 20,000 classrooms on CodeHS every month. CodeHS has over sixty free computer science courses for grades 6 to 12.Visit codehs.com to learn more. Contact Information CodeHS

Claire Sindlinger

717-476-3390



codehs.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CodeHS