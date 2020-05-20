Press Releases CodeHS Press Release

Receive press releases from CodeHS: By Email RSS Feeds: New CodeHS Certifications for High School Computer Science Students

CodeHS, a leading computer science educational technology company that has helped teach millions of students, has launched secure industry-relevant certification exams for high school students.

San Francisco, CA, May 20, 2020 --(



Schools and districts can purchase certification exams for students to round out their computer science programs by verifying student mastery of foundation programming skills. These certifications are a stepping stone for students’ career aspirations, whether that’s entering college or the workforce.



“We know a lot of CTE departments want to offer students certification opportunities for computer science,” said Jeremy Keeshin, CEO at CodeHS. “Our team has built a secure and relevant exam that gives administrators and teachers insights into their program and provides students a certificate to showcase their programming skills for a college or work resume.”



Each certification exam has 45 randomized multiple-choice questions based on a list of programming topics and concepts created by CodeHS curriculum developers with extensive teaching experience. There are no prerequisites, however, it’s recommended that students complete the corresponding CodeHS course to fully prepare for the exam.



CodeHS Certifications are available now! To learn more about bringing CodeHS Certifications to your school, visit codehs.com/info/certifications or contact CodeHS at codehs.com/learnmore.



About CodeHS

CodeHS is a comprehensive platform for helping schools teach computer science by providing web-based curriculum, teacher tools and resources, and professional development. There are millions of students using the platform and 20,000 classrooms on CodeHS every month. CodeHS has over sixty free computer science courses for grades 6 to 12.



Visit codehs.com to learn more. San Francisco, CA, May 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CodeHS, a leading computer science educational technology company that has helped teach millions of students, has launched secure industry-relevant certification exams for high school. There are five level 1 certifications available including Java, JavaScript, Python, Web Design, and Cybersecurity.Schools and districts can purchase certification exams for students to round out their computer science programs by verifying student mastery of foundation programming skills. These certifications are a stepping stone for students’ career aspirations, whether that’s entering college or the workforce.“We know a lot of CTE departments want to offer students certification opportunities for computer science,” said Jeremy Keeshin, CEO at CodeHS. “Our team has built a secure and relevant exam that gives administrators and teachers insights into their program and provides students a certificate to showcase their programming skills for a college or work resume.”Each certification exam has 45 randomized multiple-choice questions based on a list of programming topics and concepts created by CodeHS curriculum developers with extensive teaching experience. There are no prerequisites, however, it’s recommended that students complete the corresponding CodeHS course to fully prepare for the exam.CodeHS Certifications are available now! To learn more about bringing CodeHS Certifications to your school, visit codehs.com/info/certifications or contact CodeHS at codehs.com/learnmore.About CodeHSCodeHS is a comprehensive platform for helping schools teach computer science by providing web-based curriculum, teacher tools and resources, and professional development. There are millions of students using the platform and 20,000 classrooms on CodeHS every month. CodeHS has over sixty free computer science courses for grades 6 to 12.Visit codehs.com to learn more. Contact Information CodeHS

Claire Sindlinger

717-476-3390



codehs.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CodeHS