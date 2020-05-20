EEACS Holding Online School Assemblies to Share News and Information During Virus

Press Releases Executive Education Academy Charter... Press Release

Students can see teachers and school leaders online during daily virtual assemblies.

Allentown, PA, May 20, 2020 --(



“We needed some way to maintain a connection with our students and their families,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Lehigh Valley charter school. “These assemblies in the morning give us a way to interact with our school community at a time when physical interaction is impossible.”



Team meetings for various grades are also taking place online. These virtual meetings have lessened the strain this transition out of the classroom has had on some students. Meanwhile, teachers are providing virtual instruction and study help over Zoom.



“We look forward to schools reopening next year so we can see our students again,” adds Lysek.



The Allentown charter school has put together a page containing important school updates and information on COVID-19. Visit https://ee-schools.org/about/coronavirus/ regularly to stay informed.



About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/. Contact Information Executive Education Academy Charter School

Stephen Flavell

610-841-7044



https://www.ee-schools.org



