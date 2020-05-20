Long Island Mansion NY - Newly Completed Architectural Project by ORA Studio NYC

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ORA Studio NYC Press Release

A 24,000 sq. ft. French-style mansion, immersed in the greenery of a custom designed park overlooking the Manhattan skyline, reveals a coherent spatial planning, laid out according to classical schemes and in balance with the contemporary interiors. The wise use of precious materials and exclusive Italian furnishings consistently refer to the original culture of ORA Studio Principal, Giusi Mastro, a refined representative of Made in Italy worldwide.

Kings Point, NY, May 20, 2020 --(



“The client wanted to interact with an Architect with European sensibility, with knowledge of the classic architecture that he reveres and with extensive experience in contemporary design, that he envisioned for the interiors,” said Giusi Mastro. “Being Italian and an International Architect and Designer living in NY, I could identify what the feeling of the home needed to be and I encouraged the client to adopt a series of pragmatic choices in order to bring to life a home that the family would feel a deep connection. I started this process by conceiving the property as a tridimensional mansion to be contemplated from every angle.”



The symmetry and rational order and the intrinsic values of classical Architecture find expression through the façade - characterized by regularly spaced columns and windows that awe the visitor - thanks to a whole re-proportioning process in the interior architecture.



In contrast to a previous architectural plan from a local Architect, by applying layers of marble, Giusi Mastro re-proportioned the slim supportive beam of the space to be in scale with the vast volume of the interior, as well as the monumental staircase going to the second floor.



In order to achieve harmony with the staircase, the façade entrance was also re-designed. Grandeur, an essential characteristic of mansions, is expressed not only by the size of the property, but also by the open interior layout. On the first floor, the entry vestibule opens up to the main salon via a glass door in the beautifully lit foyer. The foyer features walls with the effect of a modern artwork installation due to the light cove design and warm Grassello di Calce finish with sparkling touch. While you feel a sense of coziness at first in the foyer, upon entering the salon, one can feel that such transition creates the effect of magnification of the space.



The ground floor is an expansive and open space, at times used as ballroom and delineated by four columns that define the core of the house. Together with the coffered ceilings, the fireplace, and two bronze octagonal columns outlining the home in the areas of dining room, gallery, living room and media room. Providing a majestic ambiance and spatial organization, the freestanding marble fireplaces separates the living room from the media room and is flanked by two octagonal columns with a bronze finish matching the aesthetic of the fireplace, functioning also as decorative pieces. Extensive coffered ceilings, in two different proportions, one above the dining space and one above the living area create a lighting effect and illuminate the space in a uniformed glow, further intensified by high-tech "Laser Blade" LED fixtures by iGuzzini in the ceiling and in all walkway areas.



Innovative and compact, these are the first Linea LED Downlight with circular emission and innovative Optics “Cut Off” solution that eliminate glare. The backward position of the LED maximizes visual impact illuminating the space with the perception of no light source being present and the undulating cooling fin increases the lifespan of the LED and is energy saving.



The Long Island mansion surrounded by a 90,000 sq. ft. park embodies a specific classical aesthetic that the client, a family who had lived in an architecturally vibrant city in Italy for 40 years, had always dreamt of. Annexing the original plot of land bought by the client with the neighbor's adjacent land, the mansion had a grander property in which to arise.

