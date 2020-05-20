Jace Blackburn, Smart Device Engineer, Genentech Will be Presenting at the Inaugural Pre-Filled Syringes San Francisco

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: SMi Group are delighted to announce that Jace Blackburn, Smart Device Engineer, Genentech will be a speaker at the inaugural Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco Conference on September 14-15, 2020.

San Francisco, CA, May 20, 2020 --(



Jace Blackburn is a Smart Device Engineer at Genentech where he oversees development of Connected Device Platforms to improve the patient experience and enable new digital strategies for the business. He holds a degree in Chemical and Biological Engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder and is currently pursuing a master’s in bioinformatics from Johns Hopkins. He holds multiple certifications in Product Management and brings expertise on the development of software as a medical device, connected devices, and digital combination products.



Jace Blackburn’s presentation at Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco will be on:



When and how to connect: Your device is not your digital strategy



- Understanding the value of connected devices for patients, HCPs, and the business

- Key considerations for selecting (or building) an appropriate connected device platform

- Incorporating a platform connected device into digital solutions that patients will actually use



The brochure with the full interview, agenda and speaker line-up is available online: http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/prcom4



What to expect for 2020’s event:



- Explore the latest industry case studies in platform approaches and connected devices

- Gain insights from leading industry and regulatory experts on the pre-filled syringes environment

- Hear from local biotechs of San Francisco and the West Coast to learn about new innovations in the pre-filled syringes space

- Engage in the key challenges and topics of the field in two interactive half-day workshops



Who should attend:

- Drug-delivery developers

- Medical Device Engineers

- Primary Packaging material designers

- Secondary packagers

- Smart device developers

- Training device developers

- Device-safety solution providers

- Drug developers



For those interested in attending the main conference, an early bird saving of $300 for bookings made by May 29 is available online: http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/prcom4



Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco

14TH – 15TH September 2020

Hyatt Centric Fisherman's Wharf, San Francisco



Proudly sponsored by: Credence MedSystems | Mitsubishi Gas Chemical | PHC Corporation | Plastic Ingenuity | Steris | Steri-Tek | Sumitomo | Zeon Speciality Materials|



For media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088



About SMi Group:

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/prcom4



