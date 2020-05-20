Katie’s Pizza Unveils National Delivery Services

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria Press Release

Today, award-winning Restaurateur and Chef Katie Collier of Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is announcing a national expansion of her frozen pizza delivery services through FedEx. In just seven weeks, Collier and her team have sold over 40,000 pizzas to the community, saving both of her restaurants from closing and over 100 jobs.

“When dining rooms closed across America, we immediately began freezing and selling our wood-oven pizzas to save our restaurants and protect the livelihood of our team,” said Katie Collier. “Strong demand and positive feedback have given us the momentum to expand and improve our operation. We are proud to now be shipping throughout the entire USA.”



Each pizza is hand-stretched and baked in her restaurants’ 800-degree, wood-fired ovens. She uses the highest quality of scratch and specialty ingredients, then immediately blast chills them and ships orders to the customers’ doors. Pizzas are seasonally inspired and change frequently.



Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria originated from a Kickstarter campaign in 2013, with a mission to create a welcoming environment and provide a one-of-a-kind memorable experience. Since then, it has grown from a small local business to a multi-restaurant enterprise and now a national frozen pizza delivery service.



“The moral of our story is that we have never given up,” Collier continued. “All of us have banded together to not only survive, but thrive. We have an incredibly resilient team that is stronger and prouder than ever.”



To order their frozen pizzas, please visit www.katiespizza.com. Customers will receive a free $20 gift card for future online frozen pizza purchases with every order. Options include burrata Margherita, meatball, lemon and asparagus, morel mushroom, and more. Gluten-free pizzas are also available. Frozen pasta bake options include fiori arrabiatta and lemon strozzapretti.



Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s frozen pizzas will ship Tuesdays through Saturdays with orders arriving in one to three business days locally, and two to five business days nationally. All pizzas are made fresh-to-order and shipped on the same day.



In the beginning of the pandemic, Katie and her husband/co-owner, Ted Collier, decided to create an emergency employee fund for her team in case of an emergency. This fund has been running on their house-made, fresh pasta by the pound sales. 100% of the sales continues to be donated, with a current total of $15,000. The Colliers are also matching this fund.



In addition, Katie's Pizza & Pasta is also resuming its successful Giveback Tuesday program, which donates 100% of daily proceeds once a month to a local charity. This month's donation is going to The June Jessee Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides relief and support to help children with medically complex, neurological conditions and their families in the St. Louis area and beyond. The restaurants have donated $227,420 to local charities to date.



About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria

The husband and wife team of Ted and Katie Collier owns Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria in St. Louis, Missouri. This family-owned and operated restaurant is a successful, award-winning artisan Italian restaurant and bar that focuses on a modern interpretation of regional Italian cuisine using local, seasonal ingredients.



About Katie Collier

Katie Collier’s passion for Italian cooking comes from her time spent living in Florence, Italy as a young adult with her mother. Her passion for Italian cuisine is matched only by that of her philanthropic efforts.



