New Graphic Novel Sheds Light on the Struggles of Migrants


Toronto, Canada, May 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In these times of great controversy surrounding immigration policy, Mexico City-based Augusto Mora, together with Canadian publisher Black Panel Press, are today launching the crowdfunding campaign for "Illegal Cargo," a new graphic novel inspired by the struggles of everyday migrants on their way North from Mexico, Central and South America.

The 96-page, color graphic novel follows José Sendero, an elderly Salvadoran on a journey to find his missing daughter. While researching for the book, Mora spent time with activists and humanitarian organizations like Las Patronas. “Due to its geography, Mexico is an unavoidable destination for many immigrants,” says Mora. “Some seek a better life, but others are fleeing for their lives, threatened by local gangs. This book aims to raise awareness about the rights of migrants and about the important work of the humanitarian organizations that aid them.”

"Illegal Cargo" is now available on Kickstarter at $21.99 USD / $29.99 CAD, with a planned release date of late June, 2020. For every book sold, Black Panel Press has pledged to donate two dollars to humanitarian organizations in support of migrants at risk. “Our title is meant to be ironic,” says founder Andrew Benteau. “No one is illegal; everyone deserves to be treated with dignity, no matter their status.”

For ordering, please visit http://bit.ly/illegal-cargo. For more information or to request a review copy please contact info@blackpanelpress.com.

Black Panel Press (Toronto) is an independent comic and graphic novel publisher based in Canada, with distribution in the United States. The company was founded in 2017 by Andrew Benteau, with the goal of bringing exceptional foreign graphic novels to North American readers.

Augusto Mora (Mexico City) is a comics creator and graphic designer. He has worked with newspapers and magazines like MAD Magazine México, El Chamuco, and the Milenio Diario. His work has been displayed in museums and arts centers in Mexico, France, and the United States. He has published graphic novels, both fiction and nonfiction, including "El Maizo: la maldición del vástago," "Grito de Victoria," "Fuertes Declaraciones," "¿A dónde nos llevan?," and "Encuentro en la Tormenta."
Contact Information
Black Panel Press
Andrew Benteau
438-345-5675
Contact
www.blackpanelpress.com

