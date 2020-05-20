New Graphic Novel Sheds Light on the Struggles of Migrants

Press Releases Black Panel Press Press Release

The 96-page, color graphic novel follows José Sendero, an elderly Salvadoran on a journey to find his missing daughter. While researching for the book, Mora spent time with activists and humanitarian organizations like Las Patronas. “Due to its geography, Mexico is an unavoidable destination for many immigrants,” says Mora. “Some seek a better life, but others are fleeing for their lives, threatened by local gangs. This book aims to raise awareness about the rights of migrants and about the important work of the humanitarian organizations that aid them.”



"Illegal Cargo" is now available on Kickstarter at $21.99 USD / $29.99 CAD, with a planned release date of late June, 2020. For every book sold, Black Panel Press has pledged to donate two dollars to humanitarian organizations in support of migrants at risk. “Our title is meant to be ironic,” says founder Andrew Benteau. “No one is illegal; everyone deserves to be treated with dignity, no matter their status.”



For ordering, please visit http://bit.ly/illegal-cargo. For more information or to request a review copy please contact info@blackpanelpress.com.



Black Panel Press (Toronto) is an independent comic and graphic novel publisher based in Canada, with distribution in the United States. The company was founded in 2017 by Andrew Benteau, with the goal of bringing exceptional foreign graphic novels to North American readers.



Andrew Benteau

438-345-5675



www.blackpanelpress.com



