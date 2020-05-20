Light Of The Moon Publishing Releases G.W. Mullins Gay Novel, "Jason And Alexander The Final Judgement"

Press Releases Light Of The Moon Publishing Press Release

G.W. Mullins returns with the third and final installment in his “True Love Never Dies” book series. Light Of The Moon Publishing and G.W. Mullins have released “Jason And Alexander The Final Judgement” in hardback ISBN: 978-1-64871-704-8, paperback ISBN: 978-1-64871-722-2 and eBook worldwide.

New York, NY, May 20, 2020 --(



With his final judgement at hand, Alexander must fight to restore the balance of good versus evil, before the dead rise again. A paranormal war emerges as Alexander takes his place as an angel. If Alexander loses his battle, he may lose Jason as well. The finale of this story will leave you with an ending you never saw coming.



To view the book series commercial, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJ_EIzlDOtU



For further information on his writing visit G.W. Mullins' web site at https://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books/books-available. Books from G.W. Mullins are available from retailers worldwide such as Amazon.com, Kindle, Kobo, Walmart.com, Google Play Book Store, Books-A-Million, iBooks, Powell’s City Of Books, Barnes and Noble, and many others.



G.W. Mullins is an Author, Photographer, and Entrepreneur of Native American / Cherokee descent. He has been a published author for over 10 years. His writing has focused on the paranormal and Native American studies.



Mullins has released several books on the history/stories/fables of the Native American Indians. Among his books are the extremely successful Star People, Sky Gods and Other Tales of the Native American Indians, The Native American Story Book - Stories Of The American Indians For Children Volumes 1-5, The Native American Cookbook, and Walking With Spirits Native American Myths, Legends, And Folklore Volumes 1 Thru 6.



G.W. Mullins

607-296-8117



http://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books



