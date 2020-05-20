Milpitas Christian Students Compete in a Virtual Science Fair

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Milpitas Christian School Press Release

Milpitas Christian School students showcase Research at the 2020 Synopsys Silicon Valley Science and Technology Championship (SVSTC).

San Jose, CA, May 20, 2020 --



After the county of Santa Clara banned large gatherings of people, the Synopsys Championship organizers decided it was time to have their first virtual Science Fair. Suddenly all the text, graphics, photos, and videos that would have been shown on a display board or notebook would need to be scanned and uploaded. A panel of judges would now be evaluating the materials and presentations of each student through a video conference.



MCS Participants in the Synopsys Championship

Six eighth graders from Mr. Eric Cho’s science class were accepted into the Synopsys Championship.

• Bowie C., The Growth of Moss Under Different Growing Conditions

• Terry H. and William T., Up, Up, and Away: A Quantitative Analysis On The Most Efficient Airfoil Type

• Justin H., Using A Grating Spectrometer to Study the Effectiveness of Blue Light Blocking Glasses

• Josephine K., Which Food Wrap Will Delay Food Decay the Longest?

• Himani M., Bioplastic from Root Vegetables and Its Effect on Tensile Strength, Water Permeability, and Biodegradability



The annual Synopsys Championship showcases students in the Santa Clara County of California who will become our future scientists, technology experts, engineers, and mathematicians. This regional competition celebrates achievement by middle and high school students supported by their parents, teachers, and schools. MCS students competed against public and prestigious private middle schools from Cupertino, Santa Clara, San Jose, Campbell, and Milpitas.



MCS Winners

Terry H. and William T. jointly received the 2nd Award in the Physical Science and Engineering Category for Up, Up, and Away: A Quantitative Analysis On The Most Efficient Airfoil Type.



Himani M. received a total of six awards in the Physical Science and Engineering category for Bioplastic from Root Vegetables and Its Effect on Tensile Strength, Water Permeability, and Biodegradability:

• 1st Award, Physical Science and Engineering Category

• Nominated to compete in the Broadcom MASTERS, 8th Grade. This national science fair is scheduled for October 2020 in Washington, D.C.

• Qualified for California Science & Engineering Fair (CSEF). Originally scheduled for April 2020 in Los Angeles, but has been cancelled due to COVID-19 crisis.

• 2nd Place award and certificate from American Society of Civil Engineers- San Jose Branch

• 2nd Place award and certificate from ASM International, A Society for Materials, Santa Clara Valley Chapter

• Middle School award and recognition from Northern California Institute of Food Technologists (NCIFT)



Himani M., eighth grade student with Milpitas Christian School, with her display board for the virtual science fair, 2020 Synopsys Silicon Valley Science and Technology Championship (SVSTC).



“My project is about making bioplastics from root vegetables,” explained Himani M. “I created bioplastics from three different vegetables and compared the efficiency of them to determine if they are reasonable alternatives to conventional plastic. Looking at the results of my research, I learned that bioplastics are a good alternative to conventional plastic and are environment friendly. My years at MCS have helped me grow a love for science. My teachers have really supported me and helped me pursue my interests and goals which has helped me to be confident in the projects that I do today.” After high school, Himani plans to pursue an undergraduate degree in engineering.



Sample bioplastics from root vegetables produced by Himani M., eighth grade student with Milpitas Christian School. Her research won the 1st award in the Physical Science and Engineering category at the 2020 Synopsys Silicon Valley Science and Technology Championship (SVSTC).



“I’m very pleased to see our middle school students develop a passion for science and engineering,” commented Eric Cho, Middle School Science teacher for Milpitas Christian School. “It’s very gratifying to see that the research and investigation by our students have been recognized by Santa Clara Valley Science & Engineering Fair Association (SCVSEFA) and the Synopsys Silicon Valley Science and Technology Championship this year. Only the top 5% of all participants were invited to the national science fair (Broadcom MASTERS); the top 10% qualified for the California State Science Fair (CSEF).”



About Milpitas Christian School

As an independent, non-denominational Christ-centered school, Milpitas Christian School welcomes all families. Students with open hearts and spirits will find a safe environment to ask tough questions and pursue their spiritual quest. MCS accepts students of all races and nationalities and does not discriminate in any of its programs based on gender, race, or national origin.



Founded in 1974, MCS seeks to transform lives for Christ through excellence in education, relationships, and service. For over 45 years, MCS has educated thousands of preschool, elementary and middle school students on its Milpitas and San Jose, California campuses. MCS holds dual accreditation from the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) and the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).



Jim Hsia

408-945-6530



milpitaschristian.org



