U.S. Women Benefit from World's Top Breast Cancer Survival Rate Reports AACII

Los Angeles, CA, May 20, 2020



"Over 276,400 women in the United States will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer this year," states Jesse Slome, director of the critical illness insurance organization. "The good news is that the five year survival rate exceeds 90 percent highest in the world."



The Association just posted data regarding the worldwide survival rate for women diagnosed with breast cancer. "The U.S. rate is 90.2%," Slome reports. "For Australia it is 89.5% and about the same for Japan. It's 85.6% for women in the United Kingdom."



"This is especially good news for American women but surviving cancer does come with a financial consequence," Slome points out. "Cancer patients are two and a half times as likely to declare bankruptcy as healthy people. Even the best health insurance plans today come with deductibles, co-pays and people don't think about the consequences of having to take time off from work for treatments and recovery."



Women working today, especially those who are part of the gig economy need to learn more about cancer insurance planning. “A small amount of cancer insurance can literally be a financial lifesaver,” says Slome. “Women will get good medical care. They also need good financial care and that is especially true for working age women.” Slome notes that a cancer insurance policy providing $10,000 in cash benefits will cost a 40-year-old woman less than $100 a year. “Considering the risk, this is a highly affordable and highly important protection that more women need to consider.”



To read more about the worldwide breast cancer survival rates, visit the Association's newsroom.



Jesse Slome

818-597-3205



www.criticalillnessinsuranceinfo.org



