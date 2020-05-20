"In the Mind of Magoo" by John Kaniecki is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications

Press Releases Dreaming Big Publications Press Release

http://www.dreamingbigpublications.com/ Sumrall, MS, May 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About the Book: Magoo is a prisoner in a dead body that is trapped in a nursing home. Though he cannot move a single muscle his mind is alive and active. He witnesses glorious horrific stories. These oracles of power lay dormant in Magoo's mind because he cannot move his tongue to reveal the dark blasphemies. But Magoo is a man with a past, a warlock who took whatever was offered and stole the rest, and we all know that our pasts come back to haunt us. All in all, "In the Mind of Magoo," is a book that will stay with you in more way than one."In the Mind of Magoo" is available now from Amazon for $2.99 (e-book) or $9.99 (paperback). Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com to request review copies or to receive exclusive author interviews, notice of new releases, and cover reveals.Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction - self-help, memoirs, and books written for professional mental health providers - but we publish fiction as well and enjoy anything that is a good, fun read, including fantasy and sci-fi.Amazon Link:​https://www.amazon.com/Mind-Magoo-John-Kaniecki/dp/1947381504/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=In+the+Mind+of+Magoo&qid=1589057051&sr=8-1Dreaming Big Publications:http://www.dreamingbigpublications.com/ Contact Information Dreaming Big Publications

