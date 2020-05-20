Cisdem ContactsMate 5.1.0 Adds New Functions and Optimizes UI

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cisdem Press Release

Cisdem has upgraded its contact manager app ContactsMate to version 5.1.0, which brings new features, optimizes user interface and fixes issues.

Chicago, IL, May 20, 2020 --(



ContactsMate is an easy-to-use, versatile contact management app for Mac. It can sync contacts between Mac Contacts, iCloud, Google, Outlook and other places. Users can use it to export contacts to 8 different file types and import contacts from CSV files and vCard files. It let users easily view, edit, group, tag, backup and restore contacts. There are also other useful features like deduplication.



“This upgrade greatly improves usability,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “The crash issue is gone, so are some minor bugs. The new function to separate personal contacts and company contacts gives users more control. The refined scan and fix function makes it more handy to handle conflicts like duplicate contacts. Thanks to the optimized UI, the app can have a better look.”



What’s New in Version 5.1.0?

* Fixed the crash issue

* Add a function to separate personal contacts and company contacts

* Refined scan and fix function

* All fields supported with print function

* Note field supported with search function

* UI optimization

* Fix some minor bugs



Main Functions of Cisdem ContactsMate



1. Sync contacts from different places

ContactsMate can sync contacts from different platforms and accounts such as Google, iCloud, Exchange, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc. With it, you can gather all your contacts to manage easily.



2. Make it easy to import and export contacts

ContactsMate allows users to export contacts from all sources to 8 output formats such as Excel, CSV and vCard. Also, it can import contacts from vCard and CSV files. It's direct and straightforward. There is no need to do any conversion.



3. Let you handily view, search, edit, group and tag contacts

In the app, you can efficiently view and manage your contacts. The Search function is quick and intuitive. The editing can be easily done. By grouping and tagging contacts, you can make them neat and organized.



4. Allow you to effectively find and fix issues like duplicate contacts

By clicking the Scan button in the toolbar, users can quickly scan for issues (if any) like duplicates, incomplete names, etc. ContactsMate provides multiple solutions (such as Edit, Ignore, Merge and Delete) for different types of situations.



5. Enable you to backup and restore contacts in 1 click

The app can also help users backup contacts for different devices, platforms and accounts. One can find the Backup & Restore function in Preferences.



6. 1 click to share and print contacts

Users can handily share specific contacts to apps like Mail and websites like Facebook. It’s also easy and quick to print contacts.



7. Support macOS 10.11 or later

ContactsMate is fully compatible with macOS 10.11 or later, including macOS 10.15 Catalina.



Price and Availability

Cisdem ContactsMate for Mac is available for trial, download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/contact-manager-mac.html. Users can get a lifetime license with $39.99 and enjoy free lifetime upgrades. Free trial is available for download at https://www.cisdem.com/downloads/cisdem-contactsmate-13.dmg.



About Cisdem

Peter Willians

+86 15200305025



www.cisdem.com



