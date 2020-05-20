Press Releases TheFemiFactor.com Press Release

Receive press releases from TheFemiFactor.com: By Email RSS Feeds: TheFemiFactor Will Donate 110% of Profits from EP "Feels Like Summer" for Charity

Minneapolis, MN, May 20, 2020 --(



TheFemiFactor’s latest powerful, uplifting, and message-heavy hip-hop EP "Feels Like Summer" is set to drop May 22. 110 percent of the profits will go to relief efforts due to the displacement caused by COVID-19. The 10 percent on top of the 100 will be given by TheFemiFactor and the charity of choice is Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. The rising artist decided to do something about this pandemic, as a number of close friends and musicians lost their jobs. Inspired by their stories, "Feels Like Summer" took shape. The EP will uplift those affected and offer a medium to escape the madness. The six-track EP (with a bonus 7th track available exclusively on YouTube) contains strong basslines, catchy melodic elements, groovy beats, and grasping vocals by TheFemiFactor. Through the uplifting music and the captivating collaborations with the likes of King Los and others, "Feels Like Summer" will leave an impact on the listeners.



Please go to TheFemiFactor.com/FeedingAmerica to make a donation.



Follow TheFemiFactor on Youtube and Spotify. Minneapolis, MN, May 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About The ReleaseTheFemiFactor’s latest powerful, uplifting, and message-heavy hip-hop EP "Feels Like Summer" is set to drop May 22. 110 percent of the profits will go to relief efforts due to the displacement caused by COVID-19. The 10 percent on top of the 100 will be given by TheFemiFactor and the charity of choice is Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. The rising artist decided to do something about this pandemic, as a number of close friends and musicians lost their jobs. Inspired by their stories, "Feels Like Summer" took shape. The EP will uplift those affected and offer a medium to escape the madness. The six-track EP (with a bonus 7th track available exclusively on YouTube) contains strong basslines, catchy melodic elements, groovy beats, and grasping vocals by TheFemiFactor. Through the uplifting music and the captivating collaborations with the likes of King Los and others, "Feels Like Summer" will leave an impact on the listeners.Please go to TheFemiFactor.com/FeedingAmerica to make a donation.Follow TheFemiFactor on Youtube and Spotify. Contact Information TheFemiFactor.com

Femi Ogunleye

651-321-0611



thefemifactor.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TheFemiFactor.com