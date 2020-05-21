Digital Fragrance Startup Aromajoin is Giving Developers One Month to Invent Smell-O-Vision, Among Other Scent-Inspired Projects

Japanese startup Aromajoin is inviting developers around the world to submit their ideas for one month working with digital scents. Besides smell-o-visions, there should be tons of other scent-inspired ideas.

Kyoto, Japan, May 21, 2020 --(



The Aroma Shooter is an innovative scent device that introduces aroma to the digital world, and into the same space as images, words, and sounds. The technology at the core of the device tosses out old vapor- and mist-based diffusion mechanisms, which makes it impossible for Aroma Shooter's scents to linger or mix together unintentionally. It's the closest thing to truly digital scent someone can experience in 2020.



Developers may apply for a 1-month creator kit via the following web form: https://forms.gle/MbBux9yvhi9RWUT7A



The coronavirus pandemic limits where Aromajoin may send Aroma Shooter kits, and project ideas will be screened for their feasibility, but the company is eager to humor any creative endeavor using its technology.



About Aromajoin Corporation: Founded in 2012 in Kyoto, Japan, Aromajoin Corporation produces the world's most advanced aroma delivery systems, serving the needs of over 100 enterprise clients in retail, cosmetics, F&F production, entertainment, XR, and neuroscience. Kyoto, Japan, May 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Since April 2020, Japanese digital fragrance startup Aromajoin has been sharing demo kits of its flagship IoT scent device, the Aroma Shooter, with software developers around the world. The intention of this demo program is to inspire scent-enhanced audiovisual experiences, among other digital scent-inspired projects. Developers, once receiving a kit, will have one month to create the project of their dreams.The Aroma Shooter is an innovative scent device that introduces aroma to the digital world, and into the same space as images, words, and sounds. The technology at the core of the device tosses out old vapor- and mist-based diffusion mechanisms, which makes it impossible for Aroma Shooter's scents to linger or mix together unintentionally. It's the closest thing to truly digital scent someone can experience in 2020.Developers may apply for a 1-month creator kit via the following web form: https://forms.gle/MbBux9yvhi9RWUT7AThe coronavirus pandemic limits where Aromajoin may send Aroma Shooter kits, and project ideas will be screened for their feasibility, but the company is eager to humor any creative endeavor using its technology.About Aromajoin Corporation: Founded in 2012 in Kyoto, Japan, Aromajoin Corporation produces the world's most advanced aroma delivery systems, serving the needs of over 100 enterprise clients in retail, cosmetics, F&F production, entertainment, XR, and neuroscience.