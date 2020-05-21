Agara Assists Hospitals with One-of-a-Kind COVID-19 Triage with an AI-Powered Autonomous Self-Assessment

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Agara.ai Press Release

Agara, the AI startup has come up with a unique solution to reduce the workload of healthcare heroes, with a unique one of a kind telephonic triage system, that requires zero human involvement.

Bengaluru, India, May 21, 2020



Agara has created a virtual triage system, that works in tandem with a healthcare institution’s telephonic helpline. It seamlessly integrates with the hospital’s helpline number, filters calls that can be handled autonomously, and be avoided by an already chaotic and short-on-hands clinical assessment team.



When someone calls a hospital, it is answered by an intelligent voice bot, which asks a series of risk-assessment questions, such as “Have you come in contact with someone who has recently returned from an infected country?,” or “Have you been experiencing these symptoms…?” Based on the caller’s response, the system uses AI to autonomously determine the most appropriate course of action. It then suggests seeking further clinical help or self-quarantining.



This helps reduce a healthcare worker’s time taken in catering to people who are zero or low risk. This will also allow hospitals and Public Health Organizations to carry out widespread community-based triage with minimal human involvement. This will ensure scarce resources are directed to the most critical patients and provide a safer environment for healthcare workers. The deployment turnaround time is also minimal.



This AI-powered autonomous telephonic self-assessment needs no human intervention. The triage has been designed in accordance with the CDC (Center for Disease Control & Prevention) and NHS guidelines. The risk-profiling helps hospitals direct scarce resources to the more critical patients before low or zero risk patients.



With a population of over 1.3 billion, India’s only cure is prevention from this pernicious disease. While the lockdown strategies have helped immensely, the numbers continue to increase. Hospitals will need all the help they can get to be able to effectively handle this deluge of callers. Early detection will be a potent solution in curbing the spread of this disease.



“We cannot overstate the importance of AI in a scenario like COVID-19 which has prevented our frontline workers from discharging their duties. Agara has brought its capabilities to bear by creating this no-contact assessment tool and help hospitals manage the incredible rush they are being subject to right now,” commented Abhimanyu, CEO & Co-Founder, Agara.



About Agara: Agara is on a mission to radically enhance the business-to-consumer communication experience with Real-time Voice AI technology. It is custom-designed to undertake autonomous conversations over the phone without any human assistance. Some of the largest and most respected enterprises globally use Agara to streamline their customer & vendor support operations, cut costs, and improve the experience to the end-user. Agara is backed by several top-notch names in venture capital including Kleiner Perkins, Blume Ventures, and RTP Global.



